Resource fair for veterans on Friday at Northwest Vista College

The City of San Antonio is hosting a resource fair on Friday to support veterans, active-duty service members and their families.

The event will offer information on services like mental health support, housing assistance, and employment resources — all meant to help veterans transition into civilian life.

The event is hosted by San Antonio District 6 Councilmember Melissa Cabello Havrda, in collaboration with Bexar County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores and the filmmakers of American Sons.

The PBS documentary highlights the video diary of Marine JV Villareal, who was killed while on a tour in Afghanistan.

There will be a screening of the film at the event, which will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Friday at the Palmetto Center for the Arts at Northwest Vista College.