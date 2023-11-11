Northwest Vista College set to open student veterans center in 2024

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Northwest Vista College will be home to a student veterans center that is set to open in the spring.

This project is in collaboration with Overland Partners and Vaughn Construction.

Amy Bosley is president of Northwest Vista College. She said this project arose out of discussions with veteran students about their needs.

“Being in Military City, we have so many veterans that are making the transition to civilian life. It is our privilege to be able to serve them,” she said.

Adam Bush is the president of Overland and the principal in charge of this project. He said that with the input of veterans, the building has been designed to minimize potential PTSD triggers.

“Creating places that have nice, balanced daylight. Places where there’s no anxiety because the surroundings have [no] noise or distractions. And so just creating that home away from home,” Bush said.

Veterans will also have access to a dog park and amenities for service animals.

Rendering courtesy of Overland Partners A rendering of the interior of the student veterans center.

Bush said taking on this project has been rewarding for Overland.

“It's been very rewarding being able to interact with student veterans, with staff who are also veterans, and helping shape a building that's going to help this be a home away from home,” he said.

Once open, services will be available to veteran students, active military, and military families attending Northwest Vista College.

These services will include academic advising, career counseling and mental health support.