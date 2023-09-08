© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Military & Veterans' Issues

Veterans, service members and Gold Star families can now enter Texas state parks for free

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published September 8, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced Friday that active duty military service members, honorably discharged veterans and the immediate family members of a service member who died while serving can now enter state parks for free.

It’s an expansion of the state’s Parklands Passports program passed by Texas lawmakers in the 2023 legislative session.

Parklands Passport already exist for seniors, disabled residents, and disabled veterans.

These passports are available at no cost and grant the cardholder free entry to all Texas State Parks.

TPWD said applicants will need a valid photo identification and either a DOD-issued veteran’s identification card, state-issued driver’s license or identification card that includes U.S. military veteran designation, military discharge papers, or veteran’s health identification card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
Military & Veterans' Issues TPRTop StoriesTexas Parks & Wildlife
TPR Staff
See stories by TPR Staff