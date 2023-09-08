Veterans, service members and Gold Star families can now enter Texas state parks for free

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced Friday that active duty military service members, honorably discharged veterans and the immediate family members of a service member who died while serving can now enter state parks for free.

It’s an expansion of the state’s Parklands Passports program passed by Texas lawmakers in the 2023 legislative session.

Parklands Passport already exist for seniors, disabled residents, and disabled veterans.

These passports are available at no cost and grant the cardholder free entry to all Texas State Parks.

TPWD said applicants will need a valid photo identification and either a DOD-issued veteran’s identification card, state-issued driver’s license or identification card that includes U.S. military veteran designation, military discharge papers, or veteran’s health identification card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.