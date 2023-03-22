Veterans of Foreign Wars to host town hall on PACT Act, Camp Lejeune benefits

Veterans of Foreign Wars is hosting a town hall on Wednesday evening in San Antonio to answer questions about the PACT Act and water contamination at Camp Lejeune .

Attendees can learn about the new benefits available, the claims process, and legal options under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022.

“I think it's very important that my fellow veterans know what they're entitled to. They're the ones that stood up and came forward and did their time,” said Bob Utley, event organizer and commander of VFW Post 837, where the event will take place.

The VFW will have service officers and attorneys available to answer questions. VFW service officers will be on hand to provide answers to questions related to the PACT Act claims process. Attorneys from law firm BMBFC will also be available to provide assistance with starting the process of filing a Lejeune Water legal claim.

The event begins Wednesday at 6:00 o.m. at VFW Post 837 at 4436 Valleyfield Dr, San Antonio, TX 78222. To RSVP, email vfwpost837@yahoo.com. Food and drink will be provided on a first come first serve basis.

A similar event is being held in El Paso at VFW Post 8782 at 691 N. Carolina Dr. on Thursday, March 23, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m..