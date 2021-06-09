JBSA-Lackland Ends Lockdown After Shooting Reported Outside Base

Joint Base San Antonio Lackland went on lockdown on Wednesday after reports that shots were fired off-base and aimed at the installation. The lockdown was lifted around 3:10 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Personnel at Lackland were told to take cover and follow lockdown protocols starting shortly after noon.

An initial statement from the base said that two suspects fired into an area where trainees were and then fled on foot.

But base officials later said that they couldn't locate a crime scene or confirm what happened.

Lt. Col. Brian Loveless with the 802nd Security Forces Squadron said he received solid reports that two gunshots were fired into the installation.

"We're trying to investigate a couple of leads right now to confirm gunshots actually did take place on the installation," he explained.

“There’s a lot of facilities on this installation that are important to the Air Force," Loveless added, "and we have to take every report seriously. Now I would rather overreact to something than underreact and get it right. We can triage whether or not we responded appropriately later on.”

The San Antonio Police Department, DPS and Bexar County Sheriff's Office provided support during the initial investigation. Loveless added that all officers were stood down later in the afternoon.

A statement from JBSA-Lackland initially said the suspected shooting happened near the Valley Hi gate.

"Suspected two shooters from off base fired shots towards JBSA-Lackland. There were trainees in the area and the shooters fled the scene on foot," the statement said. "JBSA emergency responders are working with the San Antonio Police Department to clear the area and search for the shooters," it added.

By 3:15 p.m., the all clear message was tweeted, and traffic moved again through the base gates.

