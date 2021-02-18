Brooke Army Medical Center Adapts To Winter Storm In San Antonio

Brooke Army Medical Center has canceled all non-emergency procedures and medical appointments scheduled for Feb. 18. Patients should receive a call to reschedule. If not, they can call BAMC’s Consult Appointment Management Office (CAMO) line at 210-916-9900. The CAMO is expected to reopen Friday afternoon if weather permits. BAMC’s trauma and emergency services will remain operational. All pharmacies and outlying clinics are closed due to hazardous driving conditions and below-freezing temperatures.

Half of Brooke Army Medical Center is on generator power to support CPS' energy conservation efforts during this week’s winter storm. Officials anticipate staying in that posture until Friday morning.

“There is no impact to patient care or our trauma support mission to the city,” said BAMC spokesman Bob Whetstone.

About a year ago, BAMC completed an extensive upgrade to its central energy plant, bringing the latest technology to the facility. BAMC personnel also train throughout the year to respond to power outages, both planned and unplanned.

Per CPS’ request, JBSA has asked all personnel on base to lower temperatures in buildings to 66 degrees and switch buildings with backup power over to generators. Base personnel should expect rolling blackouts that may occur at unpredictable times.

Additionally:

• All COVID-19 vaccine appointments are being rescheduled for next week.

• COVID-19 screening and testing operations at BAMC will be closed today and reopen Friday afternoon, weather permitting.

• Patients who have questions or concerns regarding their treatment or ability to delay an appointment should contact the Military Health System Nurse Advice Line: visit MHSNurseAdviceLine.com for a web or video chat or call 1-800-874-2273, option 1.

With warmer weather anticipated, BAMC said it will reopen its main outpatient pharmacy on Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. so that patients are able to fill and refill their medications. The main pharmacy will resume regular business hours on Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

