47th annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner seeks volunteers to serve 34k guests

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Organizers of the annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner are expecting to serve more than 34,000 turkey dinners to San Antonio-area guests this year, including thousands delivered to people’s homes.

The event is now in its 47th year.

Since 1979, this annual gathering has welcomed the elderly, people experiencing homelessness, and struggling families to its “community dinner table,” where they can enjoy a hot meal and celebrate the holiday.

More than 4,000 volunteers make the event a success each year and fill various roles, including help with food preparation and service, decorations, and hospitality.

Volunteer registration is now open.

Courtesy photo Volunteers at the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner

Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at the Henry B. González Convention Center in downtown San Antonio on Thanksgiving Day, Thurs., Nov. 26.

Doors will open at 9 a.m., and the event will conclude at 3:30 p.m. Guests can expect an all-faith worship service, food service, entertainment, and dancing.

Residents interested in signing up for meal delivery can call 2-1-1. Free rides to and from the dinner are also available from VIA Metropolitan Transit.