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A year after voters approved venue taxes expected to generate $192 million for improvements to San Antonio's rodeo grounds, a development agreement remains unsigned as East Side leaders push to ensure the project delivers jobs, housing and other benefits to surrounding neighborhoods.

The voter-approved proposal envisioned transforming the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum grounds into a year-round destination for rodeo competitions, livestock shows, concerts and other events after the Spurs move downtown.

The East Side Economic Development Council is expected to present its recommendations to Bexar County commissioners on Dec. 15.

Rodeo leaders have argued that their organization's needs should take priority in planning the improvements, an approach known as "rodeo first."

The council says the improvements should put the community first. Its members say the project should deliver the economic benefits that East Side residents were promised when the Frost Bank Center opened more than two decades ago.

James Nortey, a member of the council, told county commissioners this week that he believes rodeo leaders and the Coliseum Advisory Board may be willing to accept commitments to benefit the surrounding community.

"We believe they are ready and willing to accept measurable, sensible obligations when it comes to local employment, when it comes to job quality, small business contracting, housing stability and affordable housing," he said.

The council believes redevelopment of the rodeo grounds and surrounding area could boost economic activity in a nearly two-square-mile area, extending from west of the grounds to W.W. White Road.

The 17 members of the volunteer council, who have been meeting monthly for a year, were selected by Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai and state Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, who represents the East Side.

Precinct 4 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert, who also represents the East Side, has long maintained that the rodeo's needs and broader economic development goals can coexist in the makeover of the rodeo grounds.

With the Spurs' departure, the rodeo is expected to become the primary tenant at the site.

In a video campaign over the summer, Rodeo CEO Cody Davenport said the plan under consideration did not reflect what voters approved.

"Unfortunately, the plan under consideration today is not what voters approved and would dramatically reduce the space needed for livestock shows and competitive rodeo events."

Davenport has maintained that the rodeo needs sufficient space to fulfill its plans for year-round programming beyond the annual February event.

Calvert said Davenport's video comments were a reaction to a developer's mixed-use concept requested by the Coliseum Advisory Board, rather than a county-approved plan. Calvert said he hopes such a concept will be considered during talks among all parties.

"The taxpayers deserve the best return on investment, and now we will have 20 days of rodeo in February. And their last plan that they communicated with the county was about 20 additional days. That means we have 325 additional days that we have to figure out how to program and create economic activity."

Proposals to incorporate the Willow Springs Golf Course, hotel and retail space, dining and affordable housing have been discussed, but none has been formally approved.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody has long argued that the rodeo's needs should be the top priority.

"As we get into negotiations with our partners at the rodeo ... this is a 'rodeo first' plan and a 'rodeo first' commitment," Moody said at a commissioners' meeting this past summer.

He said rodeo events will be the main economic driver for the grounds in the future. While he expressed openness to economically self-sustaining and compatible development, Moody said there should be no development that would compete with rodeo interests.

County Judge Peter Sakai, who has led the talks at times and has supported the community-first approach, leaves office on Jan. 1. Sakai will be replaced by County Judge-elect and former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who spoke with Texas Public Radio about the prolonged negotiations on election night.

“I think many things can be true at the same time. Number one, we’ve got to fulfill the wishes of the voters in Proposition A in the expansion of the rodeo, that is job number one," he said. "But if we stop there, and Proposition A and the expansion of the rodeo is not a catalyst to the kind of revitalization that East Side residents have expected for 25 years, then we are selling ourselves short, and we are selling out the residents of the East Side," he said.

"We cannot let that happen. I’m ready to get to work to bring everybody together to make sure it doesn’t happen. The rodeo will be expanded, and we can make sure that we are bringing economic development to the East Side as well.”

Most of the county commissioners' discussions about a rodeo development agreement have taken place behind closed doors in executive session over the past year.

Commissioners' public comments suggest disagreements remain but offer little indication of how close the parties are to reaching an agreement.

It's like an old-fashioned cowboy poker game, and no one is showing all their cards, not publicly anyway.