Alamo monument to be examined for structural integrity

The structural integrity of the Alamo Cenotaph, also known as the "Spirit of Sacrifice," will be investigated this month by the Alamo Trust.

The Cenotaph honors the defenders who died in the 1836 Battle of the Alamo during the Texas Revolution against Mexico.

State Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said the monument will not be moved as part of the investigation. Recent talk of moving the cenotaph as part of a nearly half-a-billion-dollar makeover of Alamo Plaza caused a heated public debate.

"This investigation is needed to make educated decisions to fortify the Cenotaph's foundational integrity," Buckingham said. "The General Land Office is committed to the transparency of this investigation through open communication and public engagement throughout the entire process."

In fact, the investigation can be watched on a 24-hour live camera feed at Cenotaph Live Cam | The Alamo

The 60-foot-tall structure was dedicated in November 1940. It's also 40-feet long and 12-feet wide.

Made of gray Georgia marble, it rests on a slab base of pink Texas granite. Pompeo Coppini designed and executed the sculptures that appear on the centotaph.