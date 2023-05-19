© 2023 Texas Public Radio
History

USA today names the Alamo nation's best free attraction

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published May 19, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT
The Alamo on Mar. 17, 2022.jpg
Brian Kirkpatrick
/
Texas Public Radio
The Alamo on Mar. 17, 2022 during a ceremony to remember those of Irish descent who died in the 1836 battle

USA Today reports San Antonio is home to the nation's best free attraction, following online voting by its readers.

The news publication set up an online competition for readers to choose from 20 sites across the U.S., and the Alamo won the number one spot.

The Alamo Executive Director, Dr. Kate Rogers, expressed her appreciation and gratitude for the historic site winning this award. “We are thrilled to be recognized as the best free attraction in the nation," said Dr. Rogers. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and volunteers who are committed to preserving the Alamo's rich history and making it accessible to all."

The Alamo's mission-era church is open to the public free of charge. Re-enactors offer visitors a glimpse at life as it was in the 1830's in Texas.

Recreations of portions of the Palisade and Southwest corner of the mission-turned fortress and the Long Barrack are also part of the free attraction.

Recreations of the Mission Gate and Lunette are scheduled to open as free additions next month.

The Alamo Trust reports the Alamo attracts just under two-million visitors a year. It's the most visited destination in Texas.

Brian Kirkpatrick
Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian
