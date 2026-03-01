Election 2026
Texas Public Radio’s coverage of the 2026 elections in the San Antonio area and across Texas.
The San Antonio Republican says he will end his campaign after Republican House leadership called on him to do so amid an ethics investigation.
Election Day confusion left Dallas County voters at wrong polling sites, others unable to cast ballotsAn order extending polling site hours was quickly blocked, leaving some Dallas County residents unable to vote.
Neither John Cornyn nor Ken Paxton cleared the 50% threshold in the Texas GOP Senate primary, forcing a costly runoff while Democratic nominee James Talarico gains additional time to campaign ahead of November.
James Talarico defeated Jasmine Crockett in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, while Republicans John Cornyn and Ken Paxton head to a May runoff.
Scandal-battered Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales survived his primary fight and will advance to a May 26 runoff against challenger Brandon Herrera, keeping alive his bid for a fourth term in one of the nation’s most closely watched House races. On the Democratic side, Katy Padilla Stout won her party’s nomination.
No candidate in either crowded field cleared the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a runoff.
First-term State Rep. Marc LaHood has prevailed in the high-dollar Republican Primary to represent House District 121, which stretches from Alamo Heights north to Bulverde.
Luz Elena Chapa and Jane Davis were the top vote-getters in a crowded eight-candidate Democratic primary and will face each other in a May runoff to determine the party’s nominee for Bexar County district attorney.
Former MLB star Mark Teixeira, scientist Kristin Hook set for November matchup in Texas’ 21st Congressional DistrictRepublican Mark Teixeira and Democrat Kristin Hook will face off in November to represent Texas’ 21st Congressional District after securing their party nominations.
Adrian Reyna and Michelle Barrientes Vela will face off May 26 in a Democratic runoff to replace retiring State Rep. Ray Lopez in Texas House District 125.