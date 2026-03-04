Crowded Bexar County DA primary narrows to Chapa and Davis

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Eight candidates ran in the Democratic primary for Bexar County district attorney, with Luz Elena Chapa and Jane Davis advancing to a runoff after finishing as the top two vote-getters.

The race drew a crowded field of candidates seeking to succeed outgoing District Attorney Joe Gonzales, who did not seek reelection.

Chapa said voters are looking for better cooperation between prosecutors and local law enforcement.

“They want to see a working relationship with law enforcement to improve public safety and I’m all in for that.”

Kory Cook / TPR Luz Elena Chapa's team at Henry's Puffy Tacos in San Antonio, Texas on March 3, 2026.

Davis said improving that relationship is also a priority, but she has criticized Chapa’s lack of prosecutorial experience.

“My opponent on the other hand has never tried a criminal case and has never worked in a D.A’s office.”

Both candidates say they want to address case backlogs, repeat offenders and the loss of experienced prosecutors from the office.

Kory Cook / TPR D-A candidate Jane Davis and Laura Barbarena of Viva Politics on March 3, 2026.

Davis also announced that former district attorney candidate Meli Powers is now endorsing her campaign ahead of the May runoff.

The winner of the Democratic runoff will face Republican Ashley Foster in November. Foster ran unopposed in the GOP primary.