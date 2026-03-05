Rep. Tony Gonzales drops reelection bid following scandal and ethics investigation

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales says he is dropping his bid for reelection following a scandal involving an admitted affair with a former congressional staffer and an ongoing House ethics investigation.

In a post on X, the San Antonio Republican said he would step away from his campaign after pressure from Republican House leadership while the investigation moves forward. Gonzales added that he plans to cooperate fully with the inquiry.

The announcement comes days after Gonzales acknowledged having an extramarital relationship with a former regional district director in his office.

Gonzales made the admission during an interview on The Joe Pags Show, saying, “I made a mistake, and I had a lapse in judgment, and there was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions.” Gonzales said he has reconciled with his wife and asked God for forgiveness.

Before that appearance, Gonzales had publicly denied having an affair.

The House Ethics Committee is investigating whether the relationship violated congressional rules that prohibit members of Congress from engaging in sexual relationships with employees under their supervision.

The staffer worked in Gonzales’ district office and had been with the congressman’s team for several years. Her death by suicide last year drew national attention after media outlets reported on text messages allegedly exchanged between the two.

Before announcing he would end his reelection campaign, Gonzales had been headed to a Republican primary runoff against gun-rights influencer Brandon Herrera, a YouTube personality widely known online as “The AK Guy.”

With Gonzales stepping aside, Herrera will now advance to the general election against Democratic nominee Katy Padilla Stout.

Democrats say the development creates a new opportunity to compete for the district. Texas’ 23rd Congressional District was considered a swing seat for years, frequently changing hands between the parties, though in recent election cycles it has trended Republican.

In his post, Gonzales said he plans to cooperate with the ethics investigation while finishing the remainder of his term in Congress.