Democrat Katy Padilla Stout claims victory over Brandon Herrera in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District

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Democrat Katy Padilla Stout appeared headed for a stunning victory Tuesday night in Texas’ sprawling 23rd Congressional District, defeating expectations, flipping a congressional seat and promising to bring healing to the area marked by scandal, controversy and bitter political divisions.

With two counties of the 23 in the district not reporting results, Stout had 55.2% of the vote over 42.5% garnered by Republican Brandon Herrera. At midnight, the New York Times called the race for Padilla Stout.

“We did it and we did it together,” Padilla Stout told supporters gathered at Willie’s Grill and Icehouse on election night. The crowd broke into cheers throughout the evening as returns showed the first-time candidate pulling ahead in a district that Republicans had controlled for years.

Speaking to supporters late Tuesday, Padilla Stout stopped short of formally declaring victory but expressed confidence that her lead was too large for Herrera to overcome.

“This night belongs to us, and we are so excited to be here,” she said.

“Every vote will be counted but this right here, this community, this love, this support. This is what they tried to buy — but they cannot,” Padilla said.

Vince Reyna for the San Antonio Report.

The Democratic breakthrough comes in a district that has experienced extraordinary turmoil. Its communities include Uvalde, where 19 children and two teachers were murdered in a 2022 elementary school shooting, and parts of the Hill Country devastated by deadly flooding in July 2025.

The district also endured a political scandal that forced Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales from office in April.

Gonzales resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving congressional staff members. He had acknowledged an affair with Regina Santos-Aviles, a former aide who died by suicide in 2025.

Padilla Stout, an attorney, former public school teacher and child welfare advocate, entered politics because she believed Democrats needed a serious challenger to Gonzales.

Instead, she faced Herrera, a firearms manufacturer and YouTube personality known as the “AK Guy,” whose online videos and provocative commentary attracted millions of followers.

Herrera campaigned as a staunch defender of gun rights and conservative priorities, winning President Donald Trump’s endorsement. But his campaign also faced scrutiny over past remarks involving women, veterans and the Holocaust.

Herrera characterized many of those statements as jokes and rejected accusations that he held extremist or antisemitic beliefs.

In an election-night interview with Texas Public Radio, Padilla Stout suggested Herrera’s considerable online following had not translated into support among district voters.

“Sometimes the narrative can be really loud, but there’s not a lot of substance behind that,” she said.

She credited moderate Republicans who crossed party lines, saying some believed Herrera represented a political direction they could no longer support.

“I think moderate Republicans looked at both candidates and thought, 'You know what? I can kind of see myself more with her,'” she said.

The 23rd District stretches from San Antonio toward El Paso and includes an enormous section of the U.S.-Mexico border. Its geographically dispersed communities present significant challenges for congressional representation.

Padilla Stout said restoring trust and communication would be among her first priorities.

“We went from inadequate representation to zero representation,” she said, referring to the congressional office’s vacancy following Gonzales’ resignation in April.

She said constituents should expect a congressional office committed to openness, accessibility and listening.

“I truly, wholeheartedly believe in servant leadership. And I think that that is something that this district has missed,” she said.

Padilla Stout expressed interest in serving on congressional committees dealing with education, labor and issues affecting families, including children’s access to healthcare.

For a district shaken by tragedy, scandal and a divisive election, she said voters were seeking something different from their political leaders.

“I think they’re ready for competency, and I think they’re ready for compassion,” she said. “And I think if you can find those two qualities in a candidate, those are the type of leaders that people are looking to put into office right now.”