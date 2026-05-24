Growing backlash over Galindo comments clouds final stretch of key TX-35 Democratic runoff

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A Democratic primary runoff in South Central Texas has become one of the most volatile congressional contests in the state, after comments by candidate Maureen Galindo drew condemnation from local Jewish leaders and national Democrats.

Galindo, a housing activist and sex therapist, finished first in the March primary for Texas’ 35th Congressional District with 29.2% (15,931 votes) She is facing Bexar County sheriff’s deputy Johnny Garcia, who received 27.0% (14,743 votes), in the Tuesday, May 26, runoff for the Democratic nomination.

On the final day of early voting, supporters with the Tejano Democrats set up a red canopy outside the San Antonio Mission Branch Library to campaign for Galindo.

Emilio Peña, a member of the group, said the local chapter endorsed Galindo after members voted to support her over Garcia. Peña said one reason was Garcia’s position on Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Garcia supports ICE 100 percent,” Peña said.

But the race has been overtaken by controversy over Galindo’s statements about Israel, Zionism and Jewish influence in politics. Democratic leaders in Texas and Washington have condemned the remarks as antisemitic, while Galindo has denied that characterization.

In an interview earlier this month on Texas Public Radio’s The Source, Galindo claimed that “Israeli Zionists” were influencing local and South Texas politics. She also said that ICE trains with the Israel Defense Forces.

Government / Politics Redrawn TX-35 sets up high-stakes Democratic runoff between Garcia and Galindo After the GOP 's mid-decade redistricting, the Texas 35th Congressional District is very different. It's now covering Eastern Bexar County along with Guadalupe, Wilson and Karnes counties. Two candidates are in the runoff for the Democratic nomination for the congressional seat: Bexar County sheriff’s deputy Johnny Garcia and housing reform activist Maureen Galindo. Listen • 49:30

“This is an Israeli occupation of America,” Galindo said during the interview. “That sounds crazy to say on TPR, but that’s not crazy for so many people who are just kind of sick of hearing the mainstream media not cover this kind of stuff.”

Jon Taylor, a political science professor at UT San Antonio, said Galindo’s comments resemble extremist rhetoric.

“She sounds like Fuentes, Nick Fuentes on the far right,” Taylor said, referring to the white nationalist commentator.

Taylor said Galindo’s comments may resonate with some voters — particularly younger voters angry about the actions of the Israeli government and U.S. support for Israel. But he said her remarks go beyond criticism of Israeli policy.

“If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it sure seems to be a duck,” Taylor said. “She would claim it’s not, but it sure presses the edge of the envelope in terms of antisemitism.”

Galindo has said she is not antisemitic.

“In fact, my last serious relationship was with a Jewish man,” Galindo said. “I am against Zionist Jews.”

Zionism is the movement supporting a Jewish homeland in what is now the state of Israel.

In a social media post from earlier this month on her campaign’s Instagram account, Galindo said she would turn the Karnes ICE detention facility into a “prison for American Zionists.”

Galindo is also receiving support from Lead Left PAC, a recently formed political action committee.

The PAC’s ads present Galindo as a progressive alternative who will fight against ICE and President Trump.

“Vote for change. Vote Maureen Galindo,” one ad says. “Lead Left PAC is responsible for the content of this advertising.”

Lead Left’s mysterious sources of funding, combined with its pattern of supporting far-left Democrats who are running against moderates, has led some Democrats to accuse the PAC of acting in the interests of Republicans. The sources of the PAC’s funding remain unclear.

Lead Left did not respond to requests for comment.

Galindo has said she has had no contact with Lead Left and does not believe the PAC’s support for her is in bad faith.

The winner of the Democratic runoff will advance to run against the winner of the Republican runoff, either State Rep John Lujan or Trump-endorsed candidate Carlos de la Cruz.

The 35th CD is currently being represented by Democrat Greg Casar who is seeking reelection in a different congressional district, the Texas’ 37th Congressional District, which is a safer Austin-based seat.

This is because the district was dramatically redrawn during Texas Republicans’ mid-decade redistricting push in 2025. It was remade into a more competitive, Republican-leaning San Antonio-area district.

Republicans see it as a pickup opportunity under the new map, while Democrats argue the district remains winnable, especially because of its large Hispanic electorate and Trump’s sinking popularity.