Results: New Braunfels mayoral and City Council runoff elections

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Voters in New Braunfels are deciding two runoff races on June 13: the mayor's race and the District 6 City Council contest.

The mayoral runoff pits incumbent Mayor Neal Linnartz against challenger Michael French. Linnartz is an attorney and lifelong New Braunfels resident who has served in numerous community leadership roles. French is a U.S. Army veteran whose military career included assignments supporting White House communications, intelligence work at the Pentagon and deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

The runoff was triggered after officials determined that state law requires a candidate to receive a majority of the vote to win a three-year mayoral term. French led the four-candidate field in May with about 49% of the vote, while Linnartz received roughly 38%.

Linnartz initially conceded the race after the election, but city officials later concluded that a runoff was required under state law. The dispute over the city's election rules ultimately led to the City Council's decision to remove City Attorney Valeria Acevedo.

Voters are also choosing between incumbent District 6 Councilmember April Ryan and challenger Nikki Shaw.

Ryan is the co-owner of 2tarts Bakery and a longtime civic volunteer. Shaw is a retired U.S. Army combat medic who served 20 years in the military.

In the May election, Shaw received about 45% of the vote, while Ryan earned roughly 33%, but neither candidate secured the majority needed to avoid a runoff.