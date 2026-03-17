The 23rd Congressional District race is shaping up as a referendum on gun access

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Katy Padilla Stout, the Democratic nominee for the 23rd Congressional District, said she does not want the election to become a referendum on gun rights, but acknowledged it could become one.

Her opponent, Republican nominee Brandon Herrera, has emphasized expanding or strongly defending gun rights as a central part of his campaign.

Speaking on Texas Public Radio’s "The Source," Padilla Stout said Herrera takes what she described as an absolutist position on the Second Amendment.

“He wants more freedoms for guns than the NRA. That includes domestic violence felons who have been convicted. He thinks that they should be able to get any kind of gun they want,” Padilla Stout said.

“That means children as young as 17 years old should be able to get whatever kind of guns they want. That means people that have just got out of prison should have whatever kind they want. And I think Texans understand that that is not common sense,” she said.

Herrera posted on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, in September 2022: “Hot take: I think felons (especially non-violent) should have gun rights restored upon end of sentence. If you’re too dangerous to be trusted with the ability to buy a firearm, we should’ve never let you out of prison.”

Padilla Stout said she is running on a platform of gun safety.

“We live in the land of the free,” she said, “and that means freedom to send your kids to school, freedom to go to the grocery store, freedom to go to a movie theater without fear of being gunned down,” she added, referring to mass shootings in Uvalde and El Paso, which have shaped public debate on gun policy in Texas.

Herrera, also known as “The AK Guy,” presents himself as a “Second Amendment activist” on his campaign website and says he has worked with groups including Gun Owners of America and the Firearms Policy Coalition. His campaign platform emphasizes expanding or strongly defending gun rights.

On his campaign website, “Defending Gun Rights” is listed as one of his main issues. Other issues listed include border security, opposition to abortion, support for former President Donald Trump and cutting taxes.

“As a strong defender of the Second Amendment, Brandon will fight for national concealed carry reciprocity and block any attempt to pass Red Flag laws or impose new firearms restrictions. He will also work to increase funding for firearm training for school staff, ensuring our children are better protected,” the website says.

Padilla Stout also emphasized that her support for gun safety measures is consistent with her support for the Second Amendment, saying, “I don’t want to take any of these guns away.”

Her comments on gun policy underscored one of several contrasts in the race. She said she would prefer the election focus on what she called “kitchen table issues.”

According to Padilla Stout, those concerns include affordability, access to health care and the growth of data centers. She said residents across the district, including in Medina County, are increasingly concerned about the impact of data centers on local water supplies.

“I cannot go anywhere without Texans being really concerned about data centers coming into their community, taking up their water supply, and being a nuisance to them,” she said.

She also said many families are worried about their economic stability.

“A lot of people are really worried that they’re not going to be able to hang on through this economy,” she said, pointing to rising grocery and fuel prices.

On border policy, Padilla Stout said she favors a more locally informed approach. With the district spanning roughly 800 miles of the Texas-Mexico border, she said security remains important but argued that local officials should have a stronger voice.

She said she would listen to border sheriffs who oppose construction of a wall through Big Bend and instead favor surveillance tools and technology.

“We need drones. We need something with eyes,” she said. “Walls do not have eyes.”

Padilla Stout is a political newcomer who won the Democratic primary without a runoff.

She described herself as a native of San Antonio. The former public school teacher and attorney said her work in classrooms and courtrooms has shaped her approach to public policy. She taught in Northside ISD before attending law school and now represents children in foster care.

“I think our foremost responsibility is to our children and to our elders,” she said. “I believe in happy, healthy families and giving every family the opportunity to thrive.”

Padilla Stout is considered the underdog in the race. The district is rated “Likely Red” by the "Cook Political Report." However, she said the race may be more competitive than expected following Herrera becoming the GOP nominee.

She said polling shows a narrow margin between the candidates and that her fundraising has increased significantly.

Herrera had been scheduled to appear on "The Source" on Monday, March 16, but canceled. Texas Public Radio has issued an open invitation for Herrera to return and take listener calls.