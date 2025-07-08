Bexar County sent aid to Kerr County following deadly floods

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County sent equipment and personnel to Kerr County as part of the search and rescue efforts in the wake of deadly flooding there.

The personnel included members from the county's emergency services districts, who deployed five boats, and the sheriff's department drone team.

"The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Air & Land Enhanced Robotics Team (ALERT) has been on the ground assisting with search and rescue efforts," according to a statement from the sheriff's department. "Our team has deployed drones around the clock over the past several days to help survey impacted areas and aid in locating the missing. We are proud to stand with our neighboring communities during this critical time."

Bexar County Sheriff's Department The Bexar County Sheriff's Office drone team assisting with search and rescue efforts along the flood-ravaged Guadalupe River

The county's IT department also set up a mobile communications tower to get help where it was needed.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said some of his staff volunteered with the San Antonio Food Bank to help Kerr County victims.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner also sent personnel to assist at the scene.

County Judge Peter Sakai asked commissioners during their meeting on Tuesday for a moment of silence for the flood victims.

Sakai said local residents who want to help can make monetary donations to the Salvation Army, the Hill Country Foundation in Kerrville, and the Red Cross.

"There has been an excess of supplies provided and their primarily seeking monetary donations to credible organizations on the ground, best positioned to make a difference," Sakai said.

County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark urged residents to drop off gift cards to assist victims at the county offices of 15 different departments.

"Remember, we are all a family," she said. "We are Texas strong. We are Bexar County strong. And together, we can make a huge difference and a big impact on these families," Adame-Clark said.

County Tax Collector Albert Uresti said that includes his tax offices across the county.