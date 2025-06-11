Judge Ron Rangel weighs a run for Bexar County district attorney

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A member of Bexar County’s criminal court bench is exploring a run to be the next Bexar County district attorney. Judge Ron Rangel has announced he is considering entering the race in 2026.

Rangel has served as a criminal district court judge at the Bexar County Courthouse for about 17 years. He's currently in his fifth term. He also serves as an administrative judge for the county’s court system.

Last week, incumbent Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales said he would not seek another term.

Rangel said he views the DA’s office as the hub of the criminal justice system and believes there could be some improvements.

“About six months ago, I started feeling that pressure to consider a run for district attorney, and a lot of it has to do with stuff within the courthouse. I see a lot of issues that exist. I have an understanding as of the things that can and should be done to make that office better,” he said.

The announcement isn’t a full intent to run, but instead to start an exploratory committee. A formal declaration to run would require vacating his current position before the 20 year service minimum to qualify for retirement with full benefits as a judge.

“If I were to run, I would not want to take money from any [political action committee] where the district attorney's decision making process could be compromised in the minds of the community. You want to be independent,” he said. So the question is, 'how much support could one get, not from one entity or a few entities, but from the community at large?' So that's really what that endeavor would look like.”

The district attorney seat is up for election in November 2026. The ballot will include other countywide elected offices: county clerk, district clerk, most Bexar County judicial seats. Also on the ballot would be Texas governor, Texas attorney general, and other statewide positions, along with a U.S. Senate seat.