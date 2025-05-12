Report: San Antonio among major U.S. cities that are slowly sinking

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A new study published in the journal "Nature Cities" reported that San Antonio is among the major cities in the U.S. experiencing urban subsidence, or land sinking.

The study found the city is sinking around a millimeter per year.

Groundwater extraction — especially during droughts made more intense by climate change — along with tectonic movement and drilling for oil and gas can all contribute to the subsidence process.

It examined the potential damage to buildings and infrastructure because of the sinking.

"Even modest rates of urban subsidence can profoundly impact the structural integrity of buildings, roads, bridges and dams," the report explained. "Over time, these incremental changes may accumulate, magnifying vulnerabilities within urban systems, notably exacerbating existing flood risks with impacts on urban livability."

San Antonio, Austin, and Houston contribute more than 82% of the buildings in the nation that are at very high-risk of subsidence-related damage, researchers said.

They added that one in 45 buildings in San Antonio are at very high risk of damage.

Sinking is also found in larger cities across the U.S., like New York and Washington D.C. — affecting 34 million people — and around the world, like Beijing and Mexico City.

Researchers urged policymakers to focus on building sustainable infrastructure to deal with "escalating environmental pressures."