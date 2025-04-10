© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Antonio sex trafficking investigators rescue 8 victims during NCAA playoffs

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published April 10, 2025 at 1:00 PM CDT
A police unit responds to the scene of an emergency.
MattGush
/
iStockphoto
A police unit responds to the scene of an emergency.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Division of Homeland Security Investigations said it rescued several victims of sex trafficking during a multi-day operation coinciding with the NCAA playoffs.

Officials said they recovered eight victims of sex trafficking as more than 100,000 people came to San Antonio for the Final Four games and related events.

The joint operation included assistance from the San Antonio Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and other agencies.

No further details were given about the operation.

Advocacy group Rights4Girls targeted eight cities hosting the tournament with a billboard campaign that aimed to expose the realities of the sex trade, which often accompanies large-scale events, like the Final Four.

In late March, Yasmin Vafa, the group's executive director, explained that "in viewing close to 100 of these conversations all across the country, we were able to determine that sex buyers are largely aware and indifferent to overt signs of coercion, trafficking, violence, desperation, and even severe substance abuse in the people that they're purchasing for sex. And so we make sure that these individuals ought to be held accountable."

Jerry Clayton contributed to this report.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Government/Politics sex traffickingTPRTop Stories
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro