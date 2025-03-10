Bexar County commissioner issues town hall report as San Antonio Spurs arena talks begin

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Precinct 4 Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert has issued a report summarizing town hall comments made by residents concerning their potential departure from the East Side's Frost Bank Center.

Calvert suggested at a county commissioners' meeting in February that the comments be considered as part of a master plan to keep the Frost Bank Center as a major revenue generator for the East Side if the Spurs do move to a new downtown arena.

Early talks are set between the city, county, and Spurs about such a move. Calvert requested commissioners name him along with County Judge Peter Sakai as the county negotiators since he represents the arena area, but commissioners rejected his proposal. Sakai will serve as the county's sole negotiator.

Calvert said the results of the town hall meetings, attended by around 375 people on Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, are clear.

"Residents are demanding innovative plans and job inducing industries that spur economic development in an area of San Antonio that has been historically denied the same level of shared economic prosperity as more affluent areas within the county," Calvert said in a statement on the release of the town hall report.

Calvert said residents are against a casino for the area due to concerns about organized crime and illegal criminal activity.

He said residents offered strategies to attract new businesses to the area, including a refurbishment of the arena to have a water theme, a park, apartments, sidewalk cafes, a running track, and maintaining the facade and basketball court for historical purposes.

Calvert said residents want the same level of care and planning for the center and Freeman Coliseum that the Spurs proposed home, "Project Marvel," is getting.

The commissioner said he has a plan to redevelop Willow Springs Golf Course with a veterinary school from Texas A&M that could assist the rodeo and combat San Antonio's stray animal problem.

The Calvert plan also calls for workforce housing of 30% to 70% AMI (or Area Median Income), parking garages, hotels, restaurants, a nine-to-18-hole golf course, and improved flood control.