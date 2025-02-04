© 2025 Texas Public Radio
What does Elon Musk get out of remaking the government?

Published February 4, 2025 at 5:02 PM CST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Co-Chair of the newly announced Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), arrives on Capitol Hill on December 05, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Co-Chair of the newly announced Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), arrives on Capitol Hill on December 05, 2024 in Washington, DC.

In Washington these days, Elon Musk seems to be everywhere.

In the 15 days Donald Trump has been back in the White House, Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency have been moving to change every corner of the federal government.

The billionaire entrepreneur and his team have gained access to a sensitive government payment system in the Treasury Department.

They're pushing to drastically reduce the number of federal employees. How did the world's richest man come to have such a big role in the federal government

And why does he want it?

