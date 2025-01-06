Legislation reshaped Texas appraisal districts last year. Here’s what could come next

As lawmakers prepare to kick off the Texas legislative session Jan. 14, Fort Worth Report journalists are exploring the policies set to be reshaped in Austin. Click here for more legislative coverage.

The last year has been one of massive change for appraisal districts across the state. If Texas lawmakers have their say, there could be even more change ahead.

To prepare for the 89th regular session of the Texas Legislature, lawmakers have started prefiling bills they hope to see reach the governor’s desk this summer. Among them are a series of bills designed to change key aspects of how Texas appraisal districts function.

The state’s 50 most populous counties underwent a significant shift in 2024, after voters approved a 2023 constitutional amendment expanding appraisal district boards to include three new members. While appraisal boards are traditionally filled by taxing entity appointees, the three new members were selected through a countywide vote.

Since those elections, which were held last May, Tarrant’s newly elected members have taken steps to overhaul the appraisal process. Tarrant limited appraisals to once every two years, froze property values for 2025 and required “clear and convincing evidence” to justify increasing a home’s value by more than 5% compared with the year before.

Tarrant’s reappraisal plan changes have become a blueprint for other appraisal districts across the state. Texans pay the seventh-highest property tax bill in the U.S. As property values continue to rise, many fear being taxed out of their homes. The Texas Legislature has spent the last half-decade making interventions to lower that cost burden, and the changes heralded by the newly elected board members are just the latest iteration.

But not everyone is convinced those changes are good — or legal. A number of groups have expressed concerns over Tarrant’s reappraisal plan, including school districts, lobbying groups and lawmakers. School districts worry the plan could strip them of millions in state funding. The Texas Taxpayers and Research Association says it raises concerns about the integrity of the property tax system, which they worry is being subjected to political influence rather than being based on market value.

That split is teeing up another legislative session where property tax burdens, and how to solve them, will remain a hot topic. Here’s a look at some of the noteworthy bills pertaining to appraisal districts filed so far. Lawmakers have until mid-March to file bills.

Making chief appraiser an election position

Rep. Cecil Bell Jr., R-Magnolia, has filed a bill to make the chief appraiser an elected position.

Currently, the chief appraiser is hired by an appraisal district’s board of directors. Chief appraisers are responsible for setting property values, hiring staff and operating the appraisal office. Tax Code Section 5.042 requires chief appraisers to complete the chief appraiser training. Chief appraisers must also be a certified registered professional appraiser with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Bell Jr. proposed this piece of legislation previously, without luck. The Houston-area lawmaker and several others have filed the bill since at least 2017. In some years, it was referred to a committee for further discussion; in other years it got no traction after filing.

Critics of the proposal say it will further inject politics into a nonpolitical position, similarly to the elected appraisal district board positions. The Texas Association of Appraisal Districts opposes the measure.

Giving residents more power in appraisal review process

Several lawmakers have filed bills that would give residents more say in the appraisal review process. Currently, residents who disagree with their property’s appraised value can protest to the appraisal review board, a group of people authorized to resolve disagreements between property owners and the appraisal district. After listening to arguments from both sides, the appraisal review board makes a determination on the issues presented.

Bell Jr. filed a bill stipulating that if a residential property owner files an appeal of their assessed property value within a certain time frame, with an independent appraisal they obtained, the appraisal review board must rule in the property owner’s favor and issue an order changing the property’s value.

Rep. Cody Vasut, R-Angleton, filed a bill that gives the appraisal review board the authority to change a property’s appraised value to its sales value, if the property has a homestead exemption; the sales price of the property is at least 10% less than the appraised value; and the board makes a finding that the sales price reflects the market value of the property.

Sen. Kevin Sparks, R-Midland, filed a bill that would take away a chief appraiser’s authority to appeal orders of the appraisal review board. Currently, the chief appraiser can only appeal an appraisal review board order on properties worth $1 million or more. It has been that way since 2007, when lawmakers first curtailed chief appraisers’ appeal authority due to perceived abuse of these appeals.

Eliminating property taxes

Vasut has filed a bill seeking to eliminate property taxes entirely. Vasut’s bill calls for the creation of a committee to study alternative methods of taxation to replace local tax revenue. Vasut’s bill isn’t the first time a lawmaker has called to end property taxes. In 2023, Gov. Greg Abbott said his eventual goal was to end property taxes, joining a chorus of far-right conservatives who have pushed the issue for years.

Local government entities, like cities and school districts, rely heavily on property tax revenue to fund their budgets. Texas does not have a state property tax, nor does it have an income tax.

In a September Texas Senate Finance Committee meeting, state officials estimated that it would’ve cost the state $81.5 billion to end property taxes — a daunting figure for a state whose two-year budget is $144 billion.

