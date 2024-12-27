Chalk artist asks San Antonio to embrace the work, not arrest him because of it

A San Antonio chalk artist urged the Alamo City to end arrests for sidewalk chalk art.

Joshua "Lakey" Hinson was arrested earlier this year after he was found drawing chalk art at a VIA bus stop.

Hinson was arrested for a similar incident by Leon Valley police in June 2023. He received a $16,500 settlement from the city for being wrongfully detained.

Hinson argued in a Change.org petition that these arrests infringed on freedom of expression.

He demanded that the city clarify that sidewalk chalk and temporary street art are not criminal offenses and that it develop clear guidelines that protect artistic expression.

In the 2023 incident, Hinson decided to draw some of his art on a sidewalk just before it was about to rain. He uses the same kind of chalk to draw on the sidewalk that children would use playing hopscotch. It washes off easily.

But then Leon Valley police officers arrived. "Less than a minute after him saying the first word, he had started putting me in cuffs." Hinson said, recalling the incident.

One officer said Hinson had violated a graffiti law. "He took me to the jail ... and put me in a cell," Hinson explained, "and his superior told him there was no charge, and even arresting me was grounds for a lawsuit. And then he called the DA, and the DA told them the same thing, and they released me out into the rain.”

Hinson received apologies from the city and a settlement of $16,500. He said he hoped the incident will help Leon Valley improve as a community. Leon Valley officials declined TPR's request for comment on the settlement.

Jerry Clayton contributed to this report.