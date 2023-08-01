Chalk artist receives settlement from Leon Valley after wrongful arrest

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Lakey Hinson, a 36 year-old street artist who was arrested by Leon Valley police in June, has received a settlement from city officials.

On June 15, Hinson decided to draw some of his art on a sidewalk just before it was about to rain. He uses the same kind of chalk to draw on the sidewalk that children would use playing hopscotch. It washes off easily.

But then Leon Valley police officers arrived.

"Less than a minute after him saying the first word, he had started putting me in cuffs." Hinson said, recalling the incident.

One officer said Hinson had violated a graffiti law.

"He took me to the jail ... and put me in a cell," Hinson explained, "and his superior told him there was no charge, and even arresting me was grounds for a lawsuit. And then he called the DA, and the DA told them the same thing, and they released me out into the rain.”

Hinson received apologies from the city and a settlement of $16,500. He said he hopes the incident will help Leon Valley improve as a community.

“If they’re continuing to make this problem over and over again, it’s a way bigger problem than just me getting arrested for chalk,” Hinson added.

Civil rights attorney Brandon Grable negotiated the settlement. He has represented several clients who have sued the city of Leon Valley in the past for civil rights violations. He told TPR that the city’s police department has a problem that needs to be fixed.

“I do think there is a problem with Leon Valley PD and the way they interact within the community. There is a training issue specifically that needs to be addressed,” Grable told TPR.

Leon Valley officials declined TPR's request for comment on the settlement.