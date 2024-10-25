With less than 2 weeks until Election Day, Harris visits Houston and Trump visits Austin

With Election Day less than two weeks away, both presidential hopefuls were in Texas on Friday.

Former president Donald Trump held the first event of the day at 12:30 p.m. with a press conference at a private jet terminal in East Austin. It was also expected that he would appear on Joe Rogan’s popular podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience".

Earlier this week, the podcaster announced on social media that he would interview Trump at his studio in Austin. According to Austin Monthly, Rogan's studio is located inside a home on the shores of Lake Austin.

The City of Austin said Thursday to expect all lanes of SH 71 to be closed between U.S. 183 and Woodward Street. All lanes of U.S. 183 will also be closed between SH 71 and Burleson Road. Local officials also said people traveling to the airport in the afternoon should plan on traffic delays.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Houston on Friday for a campaign rally from 3 to 8 p.m.

That’s according to the National Democratic Party, which boasts that guitarist Willie Nelson will be in attendance, along with Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyonce.

NPR reported that "Queen Bey herself is set to make an appearance on the campaign trail, performing at a Harris rally in Houston, according to a source familiar with the plan, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the official announcement."

Democratic Congressman Colin Allred. who’s running for U.S. Senate against Ted Cruz, will also join Harris.

According to current polls, Trump’s likely to win Texas by five points, similar to his 2020 margin of victory here. Nationally, though, polls show Harris and Trump in a very close race.

NPR contributed to this report.

