Election 2024: Bexar County sheriff, county commissioners, tax assessor-collector and justices of the peace

BEXAR COUNTY

Probate Court No. 3

Barbie Scharf-Zeldes (D)

Analysis: Barbie Scharf-Zeldes has served in the newly created role for the past year after being selected by the Bexar County Commissioners Court. She previously served as associate judge of Probate No. 1.

Sheriff

Nathan Buchanan (R)

Javier Salazar (D)

Analysis: Democratic Sheriff Javier Salazar seeks re-election against Republican challenger Nathan Buchanan on Nov. 5.

Salazar was first sworn into office on Jan. 1, 2017, as the 34th sheriff of Bexar County. He served with the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) for 23 years.

Salazar took to the national stage during the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. On the third night of the convention, he defended Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris against critics who complained she hasn’t done enough to secure the southern border. Salazar was criticized for delivering his speech and for injecting divisive national politics into local politics.

Government/Politics Sheriff Salazar (D) runs for reelection Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is seeking reelection. Salazar took heat when he went on stage during the Democratic National Convention and blasted Donald Trump for weakening border security. Listen • 24:13

As sheriff, Salazar created several units including Adult Detention Mental Health, Contraband Abatement Team, and the Applicant Processing Unit. He also created the Public Integrity Unit, Mounted Patrol, and Special Victims Unit, as well as the Sheriff’s Community Oriented Response and Education (SCORE) Unit.

Since 2008, Buchanan has served as a Texas peace officer. Buchanan has previously run for Bexar County judge in 2022 and constable in 2016 and 2020.

Buchanan is a supporter of the Texas Secession movement and has signed the Texas First pledge.

Buchanan said that as sheriff he would support letting Texans vote for secession, according to Texas Nationalist Movement President Daniel Miller.

Buchanan has trumpeted his endorsement by former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who called himself as "America's Toughest Sheriff." He was a supporter of Arizona's SB1070 anti-illegal immigrant law, which was largely struck down by the Supreme Court of the United States. The U.S. Department of Justice found that Arpaio oversaw the worst pattern of racial profiling in U.S. history.

County Tax Assessor-Collector

Albert Uresti (D)

Analysis: Albert Uresti has served as Bexar County’s tax assessor-collector for the past 12 years. Prior to that, he was city manager for several small cities in the region. He is running unopposed.

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1

Lina Prado (R)

Rebeca Clay-Flores (D)

Analysis: Rebeca Clay-Flores seeks a second term representing Precinct 1 on the Bexar County Commissioners Court. She was elected in 2020. Prior to that, she served as a special projects manager for the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

She faces Lina Prado, who is a senior supply chain manager at Boeing. She also serves on the city's Airport Advisory Board.

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3

Grant Moody (R)

Susan Korbel (D)

Analysis: In the race for Precinct 3 commissioner, conservative Grant Moody is running for a second full term versus Democratic challenger Susan Korbel. Moody defeated Korbel in 2022 by just over seven percentage points.

Moody, a former fighter pilot and businessowner, touts his support for more public spending on public safety and worries of crime. The largely Far North Side precinct is the sole bastion of Bexar County Republicanism.

Korbel, a market research consultant and former Alamo Colleges District trustee, touts her experience as a small businessowner and a longtime resident of the precinct. She has targeted the precinct’s well-known traffic and planning challenges as a campaign issue as well as how to protect natural resources while accommodating growth.

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2

Roberto “Robbie” Vazquez (D)

Analysis: Roberto Vasquez is running unopposed for a sixth term. He was first elected in 2012, previously serving as a San Antonio municipal judge.

County Constable, Precinct No. 1

Ruben C. Tejeda (D)

Analysis: Ruben C. Tejeda, who has held the Southwest Bexar County seat for more than three decades, previously served as a Bexar County deputy sheriff. He is running unopposed.

Constable, Precinct No. 2

Paul Alexander Canales (R)

Leticia Rodriguez Vazquez (D)

Analysis: Leticia Rodriguez Vazquez seeks a second full term representing the seat that covers the West Side of San Antonio. The Democrat was appointed to the seat in 2019 following the resignation of Michelle Barrientes Vela, and she was elected in November 2020.

She faces a challenge from Republican Paul Alexander Canales, who previously worked in the Precinct 2 Constable's office.

Constable, Precinct No. 3

Mark Vojvodich (R)

Analysis: Mark Vojvodich, an Air Force veteran, has held the seat covering the North and Northwest Sides for the past 15 years. He previously worked in the Bexar County Sheriff's Office for 14 years. He is running unopposed.

County Constable, Precinct No. 4

Kathryn "Kat" Brown (D)

Analysis: Kathryn "Kat" Brown is running unopposed for a second term in the East Bexar County seat. She previously worked in the Bexar County Sheriff's Office for just under two decades.

Bexar County Water Control Improvement District #10 — For Director

Ann Marie Arnicar

Fernando Richards Jr.

Eddie R. Guerrero

Analysis: Bexar County Water Control Improvement District 10 is a governmental agency created by the Texas State Board of Water Engineers in 1955. It is an independent district that proved Water and Sewer service to citizens of Windcrest and a small number of San Antonio customers adjacent to Windcrest. Running for the director position are Ann Marie Arnicar, the board's secretary; Fernando Richards Jr., the board's treasurer; and Eddie R. Guerrero.