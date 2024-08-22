© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Kimberly Mata-Rubio, mom of girl killed in Robb shooting, and U.S. Rep. Colin Allred join DNC Day 4

By NPR Washington Desk
Published August 22, 2024 at 6:30 PM CDT
Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Harris speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Monday. Her main speech is Thursday night.
Kevin Dietsch
/
Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Harris speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Monday. Her main speech is Thursday night.

The pep rally is coming to an end as Democrats continue to run a truncated race to the election. Vice President Kamala Harris is accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for president Thursday night in Chicago, the final day of the convention.

Dallas Congressman Colin Allred, who is challenging Republican Ted Cruz for his Senate seat, will speak to delegates and support Harris on Thursday.

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter Lexi was one of the 19 students killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting in 2022, will also speak to the convention delegates.

In 2023, Mata-Rubio unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Uvalde after the incumbent stepped down to run for a seat in the Texas Legislature. She continues her efforts as an advocate for stronger gun control.

Other highlights to watch for Thursday, the fourth and final night, include:

The main programming at the DNC is expected to run from around 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. CT. TPR will offer live coverage starting at 8 p.m. CT.

Javier Salazar, sheriff of Bexar County, speaks on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 21, 2024.
Government/Politics
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar defends Kamala Harris as effective solver of border issues
TPR Staff
He spoke during Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday. Harris, U.S. Rep Colin Allred, and Kimberly Mata-Rubio, mother to one of the children killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting, are scheduled to speak on Thursday.

So far, speakers, including vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, have sought to persuade undecided voters, while others, including the Obamas, fired up the base.

President Joe Biden got a hero’s welcome on Monday, the first night of the Democratic National Convention, as he passed the torch to Harris, NPR reported.

“I made a lot of mistakes in my career, but I gave my best to you for 50 years,” Biden told the cheering Chicago crowd that gave him a five-minute standing ovation. At the beginning, his attempts to speak were repeatedly drowned out by cheers and chants of “thank you, Joe.”

