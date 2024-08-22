Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar defends Kamala Harris as effective solver of border issues

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar spoke Wednesday evening at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. He defended Kamala Harris against critics who complained she hasn’t done enough to secure the southern border

“She's gone down to Mexico and worked to stop the traffickers," he said. "And when the traffickers didn’t stop, she put ‘em in jail."

Salazar added: "When Donald Trump comes down to Texas, [he] stands next to officers in uniform just like mine. He's not there to help us — not for a second. He is a self-serving man. Just like when he killed the border bill. He just made our jobs harder."

Salazar also defended himself and the sheriffs who work along the border.

“And we fight like hell to protect our border," he added, "because we’ve always known in Texas: cuando luchamas ganamos ... when we fight, we win.”

Salazar was among several speakers — including former president Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, former speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — who made the case for the Democratic ticket on Wednesday.

Capping off the third night of the convention was Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who officially accepted his nomination for vice president.

Harris was scheduled to speak Thursday night, the last night of the convention.

Dallas Congressman Colin Allred, who is challenging Republic Ted Cruz for his Senate seat, will speak to delegates and support Harris.

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter Lexi was one of the 19 students killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting in 2022, will also speak to the convention delegates.

In 2023, Mata-Rubio unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Uvalde after the incumbent stepped down to run for a seat in the Texas Legislature. She continues her efforts as an advocate for stronger gun control.

The main programming at the DNC is expected to run from around 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. CT. TPR will offer live coverage starting at 8 p.m. CT.