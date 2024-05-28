Live results: 2024 Texas primary runoff elections

This election will decide the unresolved contests from Super Tuesday primary faceoffs in March. The winners will move on to the November election.

Watch the process at this special live stream on Tuesday night.

Dade Phelan, the Republican speaker of the Texas House, faced an uphill challenge from David Covey, who received 46% of the primary vote. Phelan received 43%.

There is no Democratic challenger, so the winner on Tuesday will fill the seat, which stretches from Jasper to Beaumont and the Gulf Coast.

This was Phelan's first challenge, and a loss would also leave the House speaker's chair empty.

The struggle itself is symbolic of the fight within the state Republican Party, particularly with fire coming from Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Covey has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and by Paxton, who has called this race a “battle for the soul of Texas.”

Republican incumbent Tony Gonzales faces a GOP runoff challenge in his bid for a third term from political newcomer Brandon Herrera.

Herrera is a gun manufacturer and social media influencer who focuses on firearm-related topics. He campaigned on what he said was a failure of Gonzales to live up to the values of his constituency.

The race was watched closely by the Republican Party, which censured Gonzales over his support of gay marriage and gun safety.

The winner will face Democratic candidate Santos Limon, a civil engineer and small business owner, in November.

District 23 is massive and stretches from San Antonio to just east of El Paso. It covers the longest stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border of any district, and it includes both Eagle Pass and Uvalde.

Texas's 28th Congressional District runs from the eastern outskirts of San Antonio down to the U.S.-Mexico border, and it covers nine counties.

Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar, a Democrat, has held the seat since 2005. He ran unopposed in Tuesday's primary. Voters will now decide which Republican challenges him in November.

Jay Furman, a military veteran, faced Lazaro Garza, Jr., a rancher and businessman. Both campaigned on border security.

Complicating the outlook for voter turnout and Democratic support were Cuellar's legal problems. He and his wife were indicted earlier this May on federal charges of money laundering, bribery, and conspiracy. The couple denied the allegations. Their next court date is in July, and the trial is scheduled to begin in late March 2025.

The incumbent Greg Casar, a former Austin councilman, seeks a second term in Congress. He did not face a primary challenge.

Texas 35th Congressional District, which spans from San Antonio to Austin along I-35, is heavily Democratic.

On the Republican side, veteran Michael Rodriguez faced retired Kern County, California, deputy sheriff Steven Wright to see who will challenge Casar in November.

Rebeca Clay-Flores faces challenger Amanda Gonzalez in her bid to return to representing Bexar County's South Side.

Clay-Flores outraised and outran all her competitors despite challenges from organized operations like the Deputies Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County.

Gonzalez recently worked as the director of the San Antonio Police Officers Association's charitable arm "Blue Cares."

KUT's Lauren McGaughy and Houston Public Media's Andrew Schneider contributed to this report.