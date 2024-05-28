Clay-Flores holds her seat in Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 1 primary runoff race

Precinct 1 Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores declared victory Tuesday night over her Democratic primary runoff challenger Amanda Gonzalez.

By 10 p.m. Tuesday, she received more than 62% of the vote compared to 37% for Gonzalez.

Clay-Flores, who took office in January 2021 and was the first woman of color to be elected to the court, said she has worked to close the socioeconomic disparities between the north and south sides of the county.

Better public health care access and boosting mental health care for school students have been among her top agenda items. She also backed funding for initiatives to close the digital divide in the county by improving internet access.

The former educator and City of San Antonio employee is a graduate of Brackenridge High School. She then graduated from Princeton and earned a master's in education from Harvard.

Gonzalez campaigned on a platform of making neighborhoods safer, improving streets and sidewalks, and keeping property taxes affordable.

She is a former employee of the Bexar County Property Tax Office and now serves as the executive director of the non-profit Blue Cares, which works to connect law enforcement with non-profits and faith-based organizations to serve the community.

Gonzalez attended Incarnate Word High School, Baylor, St. Mary's and Texas Tech, where she earned a doctorate in educational leadership policy.

Clay-Flores will face Republican Lina Prado, a senior supply chain manager at Boeing, in November. The south and west Bexar County precinct is considered to be solidly blue.