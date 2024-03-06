© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Ramirez-Alcántara keeps chair of Bexar County Democratic Party; Republicans tap Coons as new leader

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published March 5, 2024 at 9:27 PM CST
Monica Ramirez Alcántara at her victory party on Tuesday March 5, 2024.
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
/
TPR
Monica Ramirez Alcántara at her victory party on Tuesday March 5, 2024.

Bexar County Democrats have decided to stick with their incumbent party chair.

Monica Ramirez Alcántara had a resounding victory over Sandragrace Martinez with over 70% of the vote.

It was a contentious primary season for Ramirez Alcántara. She faced accusations of misusing campaign funds and was criticized for not filing state campaign finance reports.

On Tuesday night, she thanked Democratic voters for sticking with her.

“I just want them to know that I've been working really, really hard for them for the last six years and I'm going to continue to do that, especially with the most important election that we've all seen," Ramirez Alcántara. "It's gonna take a lot of work and I'm up for it and we're ready to start.”

On the Republican side, Kris Coons emerged victorious in a three-way race with no incumbent.

Coons defeated Robert Flores and Jacinto “Chinto” Martinez and will replace Jeff McManus, who was elected Bexar County GOP chair in 2022. McManus chose not to run for a second term.

Ramirez Alcántara and Coons will start their new terms after the June runoff.

Government/Politics
Tags
Government/Politics TPRTop StoriesElection 2024
