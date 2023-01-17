San Antonio Councilwoman Ana Sandoval plans to resign to care for family and new job

Three-term councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced her resignation on Tuesday. The resignation set the stage for what could be a crowded race for a new council person in May election.

Sandoval is one of the longest currently serving council members. She said her decision was primarily focused on caring for her 7-month old daughter and providing support for her mother, who is in her 80s. Sandoval's father died when she was two months pregnant.

“That means I play a really different role in the life of my mom, and I want to be able to provide for both of them and to be there for both of them, and that’s my priority,” she said at a news conference. “That’s something that I don’t feel like I can do well while being a councilmember so I had to choose between the two and that’s what I’m choosing.”

She will also take on a new role at University Health System later this month.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said he and Sandoval spoke about her resignation last week, which he said was ‘bittersweet.”

“We will miss her steadfast commitment to our local environment, equitable policies, and the general wellbeing of San Antonio’s residents. I think I speak for all San Antonians in wishing her and baby Isadora all the best in their next chapter. I am thankful that our community will continue to reap the benefits of her knowledge and experience at University Health,” he said.

Sandoval said her decision was not influenced by a personally charged outburst against her from District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo. Bravo is her ex-boyfriend from before Bravo joined the council in 2021.

“This is something that I’ve been thinking about since I decided to get pregnant. I knew it was on the table that it had to be if I wanted to be able to provide,” she said. “Did the confrontation make my job any easier? No, of course not, but there are a lot of difficult things that happen on this council with many council members, not just that particular councilmember.”

In September, Bravo was suspended from the council after an altercation with Sandoval. He lashed out at her after she did not back his proposal over the distribution of the CPS Energy surplus revenue . The two had previously dated. The council later approved a no confidence vote against Bravo.

Sandoval’s tenure is matched by Mayor Ron Nirenberg and council members Manny Pelaez, John Courage and Clayton Perry — all elected in 2017. San Antonio City Council members have a four-term limit, and each term lasts two years.

She has championed for public health, climate resiliency, and funding for infrastructure during her time on council. She listed the initiatives of which she was most proud, including Tobacco 21, the city ordinance that barred tobacco sales to people under 21, and the creation of a resilience fund.

“I think the adoption of the resiliency fund is tremendous. I’m so thankful to council for voting that in. That means long term we will have a dedicated fund for resiliency and energy efficiency and sustainability efforts [and] that we won’t have to fight for it in the budget,” she said.

The San Antonio City Council will take up Sandoval’s resignation at its council meeting on Jan. 26. Until then, the city cannot begin any appointment process to fill Sandoval’s seat.

The entire city council will be up for election in May. Sandoval’s resignation came a day before candidate filing opens. A resignation would trigger a special election in most cases but with the next regular election just a few months away, the council may consider a temporary appointment. The council also has the option of leaving the seat vacant until the election.

Sandoval, however, asked her colleagues to consider someone who does not plan to run for the full 2-year term.

“I do not think it is our role to tip the scales of a future election by putting in someone who is considering running for the seat,” she said.