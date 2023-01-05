House’s most conservative Democrat won’t help GOP elect speaker

The U.S. House of Representatives continues to be without a Speaker as the Republican majority remains split.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D, Laredo), the most conservative Democrat in Congress, says he isn’t going to help.

Cuellar could be considered the most likely to cross party lines. The Laredo Democrat has worked with Republicans before. But this time he says he’s staying on his side of the aisle.

“The answer is ‘no.’ If they want a majority they should be able to govern and that means electing their own speaker,” he told TPR.

Cuellar said the confusion and paralysis in Congress is a preview of what to expect from Republican lawmakers in the next two years.

“They have given so many concessions to the far right where this institution is going to be very hard to govern,” he said.

Cuellar said he has not been approached by Republicans seeking help in seating a Speaker.

In the House's 11th round of voting for speaker, Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy once again failed to get enough votes to win the position. The chamber has moved to the tenth round.

