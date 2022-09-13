Texas GOP responds to sexual abuse allegations against RGV political staffer

The Republican Party of Texas has responded to allegations that a former staffer on Congresswoman Mayra Flores’ campaign, Aron Peña, has been accused of repeated sexual harassment of staff members.

Responding to a report in the Current Revolt , the state GOP told TPR in a statement that it has a zero tolerance policy for sexual assault within the party.

“Any person found to have sexually harassed another will face disciplinary action, up to and including dismissal from employment,” Texas GOP Chairman Matt Rinaldi said. “All complaints are taken seriously and treated with respect and in confidence. That process was followed in this instance.”

A spokesperson for Texas Republicans said Peña was last employed with the organization on June 23. Peña went on to work for Flores’ campaign after the congresswoman won a special election for the District 34 seat in June, flipping a Democratic-held House seat. She is now in a hotly contested race with Democratic Congressman Vicente Gonzalez.

Aron Peña did not immediately respond to TPR's request for comment. He is the brother of Adrienne Peña Garza, chairperson of the Hidalgo County Republican Party and the son of Aaron Peña, a candidate for justice of the 13th Court of Appeals, Place 3.

Cameron County GOP Chair Morgan Cisneros-Graham told TPR that Peña no longer works on the Flores campaign and has not for some time due to health issues. Flores’ campaign has not responded to TPR’s inquiry on whether Peña is still employed with the campaign.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story that will be updated.

