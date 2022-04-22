San Antonio May 2022 bond election voter guide

What: State and local bond election

When: Early voting starts Monday, April 25, and ends Tuesday, May 3. Election day is Saturday, May 7. Find a full list of hours here.

Vote-by-mail: The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Tuesday, April 26.

Where:

What's on the ballot?

State Constitutional Amendment Election

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 1

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead."

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 2

"The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000."

San Antonio Bond Election

PROPOSITION A, STREETS, BRIDGES, AND SIDEWALKS

“THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS IN THE AMOUNT OF $471,557,000 FOR STREETS, BRIDGES, AND SIDEWALKS AND LEVYING A TAX IN PAYMENT THEREOF”



PROPOSITION B, DRAINAGE AND FLOOD CONTROL

“THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS IN THE AMOUNT OF $169,873,000 FOR DRAINAGE AND FLOOD CONTROL ANDLEVYING A TAX IN PAYMENT THEREOF”



PROPOSITION C, PARKS AND RECREATION

“THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS IN THE AMOUNT OF $271,915,000 FOR PARKS, RECREATION, AND OPEN SPACE IMPROVEMENTS AND LEVYING A TAX IN PAYMENT THEREOF”

PROPOSITION D, LIBRARY AND CULTURAL FACILITIES

“THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS IN THE AMOUNT OF $58,375,000 FOR LIBRARY AND CULTURAL FACILITIES AND LEVYING A TAX IN PAYMENT THEREOF”



PROPOSITION E, PUBLIC SAFETY FACILITIES

“THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS IN THE AMOUNT OF $78,280,000 FOR PUBLIC SAFETY FACILITIES AND LEVYING A TAX PAYMENT THEREOF”

PROPOSITION F, AFFORDABLE HOUSING

“THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS IN THE AMOUNT OF $150,000,000 FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROJECTS AND LEVYING A TAX IN PAYMENT THEREOF”

Visit the Bexar County Election Department's website for more information.