Live results to come: Texas House District 118 and more Bexar County elections

Results from the Bexar County Elections Department will come in Tuesday after 7 p.m.



House District 118

House District 118 will soon have new representation at the Texas Capitol, after State Rep. Leo Pacheco, who had been in office since 2019, resigned in August to take a teaching job at San Antonio College.

GOP candidate John Lujan and Democrat Frank Ramirez are vying to claim the empty seat for HD 118, which covers portions of south and east Bexar County. Read more from their candidate forum on TPR's The Source.

Bexar County Emergency Services District No. 9

To confirm the creation of Bexar County Emergency Services District No. 9 to provide fire protection for the area of Bexar County within the proposed district. Read more here.

Southside Independent School District: Proposition A

Southside ISD is asking voters to approve a $52 million bond for campus renovations and new school buses.

East Central Independent School District: Proposition A

East Central ISD is asking voters to approve a $172 million bond to pay for the construction of three new schools, plus a career center, a warehouse and new police headquarters.

Judson Independent School District: Propositions A, B and C

Judson ISD is asking voters to approve three separate propositions worth a combined $302 million in bonds.

Prop A would pay for school facilities.

Prop B would pay for athletic and extracurricular facilities.

Prop C would pay for technology needs.

Comal Independent School District: Propositions: A, B, C, D and E

Comal ISD is asking voters to approve a tax increase, plus four propositions worth a combined $526 million. Prop A increases the district’s tax rate by two cents. Prop B would pay for the construction of four new schools, plus buses and playgrounds at all elementary schools. Prop C would pay for athletic and extracurricular facilities. Prop D would pay for stadium upgrades at two Comal ISD high schools. Prop E would pay for technology needs.

Comal ISD is located in multiple counties. Live election results from Bexar County are not displayed because they are partial results that do not accurately reflect the overall outcome of the district's elections.

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District: School Board

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD is holding school board elections. Three of the four open trustee seats are competitive, and one of the competitive seats will replace the current board president. Amy Driesbach is not running for re-election.

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD is located in multiple counties. Live election results from Bexar County are not displayed because they are partial results that do not accurately reflect the overall outcome of the district's elections.