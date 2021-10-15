Texans will vote on 8 constitutional amendments this election. Early voting starts Monday

Voting In San Antonio's 2021 Election

WHEN: Early voting is from Monday, Oct. 18, to Friday, Oct. 29. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2 and voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

WHERE: Early voters can vote at any Early Vote Centers.

Mail-in ballots can be tracked here.

What's On The Ballot?

Texans will be voting on eight constitutional amendments. Some Bexar County residents will also have district-specific ballot options, including several school district bonds. To figure out which district you're in, fill out your information here.

State of Texas Proposition 1

Ballot language: The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.

State of Texas Proposition 2

Ballot language: The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.

State of Texas Proposition 3

Ballot language: The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.

State of Texas Proposition 4

Ballot language: The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.

State of Texas Proposition 5

Ballot language: The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.

State of Texas Proposition 6

Ballot language: The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.

State of Texas Proposition 7

Ballot language: The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person's death.

State of Texas Proposition 8

Ballot language: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.

Other ballot measures

To find your specific district sample ballot, fill in your information here.

Bexar County Emergency Services District No. 9 – Special Election

To confirm the creation of Bexar County Emergency Services District No. 9 to provide fire protection for the area of Bexar County within the proposed district.

Special State Representative, District 118 Runoff Election

Candidates are listed in the order of ballot appearance.

Frank Ramirez (D)

John Lujan (R)

Alamo Heights Independent School District – Special Election

Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.1934 in the Alamo Heights Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 3.97% percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the District for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $2,787,591.

Judson Independent School District – Bond Election

Proposition A: The issuance of $252,300,000 of bonds by the Judson Independent School District for school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition B: The issuance of $14,900,000 of bonds by the Judson Independent School District for recreational facilities and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition C: The issuance of $35,300,000 of bonds by the Judson Independent School District for instructional technology and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

Southside Independent School District – Bond Election

The issuance of $52,000,000 of school building bonds for acquiring, constructing, renovating, improving and equipping school buildings in the district and the purchase of necessary sites for school buildings; and the purchase of new school buses; and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to or in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

Comal Independent School District – Special Election

Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.2920 in Comal Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 14.7% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $26,375,975.

Comal Independent School District – Bond Election

Proposition B: The issuance of an amount not to exceed $411,287,320 of school building bonds for the construction, renovation, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the district consisting of two new elementary schools, one new middle school, Hill Country College Preparatory High School, campus safety and security, campus infrastructure projects, playground upgrades at all elementary schools, gym renovations at Bill Brown Elementary and Hoffmann Lane Elementary, facilities to support student programs at Canyon High School, agricultural barn and dance program facility at Canyon Lake High School, parking lot reconfiguration at Canyon Middle School, second gym at Mountain Valley Middle School, campus expansion, fencing and improvements at Memorial Early College High School, facility updates at Specht Elementary; facilities to support student programs at Smithson Valley High School; the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings; and the purchase of new school buses, and the levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition C: The issuance of an amount not to exceed $61,487,803 of school bonds for the construction, renovation, acquisition and equipment of certain recreational facilities in the district consisting of facilities to support student athletic programs, golf practice facility, new tennis center, turf, lighting and drainage improvements for the baseball, softball and football practice fields at Canyon High School; athletic fieldhouse and tennis court facility at Davenport High School; football field grading at Mountain Valley Middle School; new fieldhouse with soccer, football, wrestling, and lacrosse facilities, baseball field lighting and dugout replacement, and a golf practice facility at Smithson Valley High School; and bleacher replacement at the football field at Smithson Valley Middle School, and the levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition D: The issuance of an amount not to exceed $20,397,672 of school bonds for the construction, renovation, acquisition, and equipment of stadiums with seating capacity of more than 1,000 spectators consisting of capacity expansion, press box and ticketing facilities at Canyon Lake High School stadium; and capacity expansion and press box at Davenport High School stadium, and the levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition E: The issuance of an amount not to exceed $34,540,000 of school bonds for the acquisition of technology equipment consisting of teacher and student instructional technology to be used in the classroom and network infrastructure, and the levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.

More information on elections for Converse, Helotes, Universal City, Schertz and Windcrest residents can be found here.