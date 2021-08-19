Gov. Abbott Dealt Legal Blows In Bexar, Travis Counties As He Fights Mask, Vaccine Mandates On Multiple Fronts

Legal battles over precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are rolling on across Texas.

The Texas Supreme Court Thursday denied a request from Attorney General Ken Paxton to undo a Travis County judge's temporary restraining orders that allow some counties and school districts to have mask mandates. In its ruling, the court said Paxton did not have a compelling reason to bypass the appeals process and go straight to the high court.

"That may be only a temporary reprieve for Austin; the state can now ask the Austin-based court of appeals for the same relief and go back to the Supreme Court if they lose," UT law professor Steven Vladeck told KUT . "But it’s a reprieve nonetheless."

At around the same time, the Texas 4th Court of Appeals upheld a temporary injunction that allows mask mandates in schools in Bexar County.

The appeals decision bars the state from enforcing an executive order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott banning mandates.

"What's most importantly, at stake is the ability of both the state, local entities — the ability of all of us — to take real action, that is going to reduce the rate of infections," said Andy Segovia, San Antonio city attorney.

The temporary injunction will be in place until either the Supreme court of Texas issues a stay, nullifying it, or until the resolution of any of the cases challenging the governor's power in an emergency to suspend laws banning local governments from acting.

The rulings are a blow for Abbott, who issued the executive order in July forbidding schools, cities, or counties from issuing mask or vaccine mandates.

“The path forward relies on personal responsibility — not government mandates,” The Republican said in a statement at the time.

As cases began to surge in recent weeks, local governments fought back. They filed for temporary restraining orders to allow them to issue mandates. The state Attorney General’s office said more than 50 local school districts are now requiring masks in Texas.

Abbott — who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week — continues to try to stop them.

On Thursday, the state Attorney General's office filed a lawsuit against the San Antonio Independent School district over its mandatory vaccination policy for staff and faculty.

Federal Challenges

The first federal lawsuit against Abbott’s executive order was also filed this week.

On Tuesday, Disability Rights Texas sued Abbott, arguing his ban on mask mandates violates protections for people with disabilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The nonprofit said the students are at particular risk of COVID-19 because they are too young to get vaccinated.

The mask mandate battle is being fought in multiple states with Republican governors, including Florida, Arizona, and Tennessee.

On Wednesday, President Biden said his administration will not sit by as governors try to block schools from implementing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Democrat said Wednesday he's directing the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to take steps to protect students.

"This includes using all of his oversight authorities and legal action if appropriate against governors who are trying to block and intimidate local school officials and educators," Biden said.

Cardona sent Abbott a letter saying his mask mandate ban conflicts with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and may violate federal guidelines.

KUT contributed to this report.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

