Government/Politics

Thursday Is Last Day To Register To Vote In Texas' Local Elections

KERA | By Bret Jaspers
Published March 31, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT
Enough is Enough Fort Worth formed during the George Floyd protests. They're now trying to register people to vote.
A slew of local candidates are running for local, municipal elections and Thursday is the deadline to register to vote.

Here’s How To Do It:


While the spring election hasn’t received as much attention as last November’s presidential and state Legislative contests, the candidates on the ballot potentially have much more influence on residents’ day-to-day lives.

  • Fort Worth is electing a new mayor and City Council.
  • Every seat on the Dallas City Council is up for grabs.
  • Arlington is picking a new mayor and three city council members.
  • Dozens of smaller cities have their own local races.


The only federal race on the ballot is Texas’ 6th Congressional District, where voters will choose a replacement for Republican Ron Wright. He recently died.

Early voting begins on April 19.

