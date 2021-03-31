Thursday Is Last Day To Register To Vote In Texas' Local Elections

A slew of local candidates are running for local, municipal elections and Thursday is the deadline to register to vote.

Here’s How To Do It:

Print out a form from the Secretary of State’s website and mail it in.

Visit your local elections office.

Try a post office location — they may have paper voter registration forms to mail in.



While the spring election hasn’t received as much attention as last November’s presidential and state Legislative contests, the candidates on the ballot potentially have much more influence on residents’ day-to-day lives.

Fort Worth is electing a new mayor and City Council.

Every seat on the Dallas City Council is up for grabs.

Arlington is picking a new mayor and three city council members.

Dozens of smaller cities have their own local races.



The only federal race on the ballot is Texas’ 6th Congressional District, where voters will choose a replacement for Republican Ron Wright. He recently died.

Early voting begins on April 19.

