Bret Jaspers
Bret Jaspers is a reporter for KERA. His stories have aired nationally on the BBC, NPR’s newsmagazines, and APM’s Marketplace. He collaborated on the series Cash Flows, which won a 2020 Sigma Delta Chi award for Radio Investigative Reporting. He's a member of Actors' Equity, the professional stage actors union.
Admiral Rachel Levine, a top federal health official, said Saturday she decided to visit Texas in person to speak out on anti-LGBTQI+ laws and policies that have brought the country to a “tipping point.” Texas is at the forefront of anti-trans policies.
It's primary day in Texas. Voters there will decide who to nominate for governor, attorney general and a host of other offices.
Texans know even less about the COVID-19 situation in county jails than they did last spring – and researchers warn the spread of infection among incarcerated people and staff could put communities at greater risk.
New voting maps in Texas are already facing legal challenges for discrimination, but that's just the start of how gerrymandering affects the nation's democracy.
Lawmakers adjourned sine die in the early hours of Tuesday morning, securing changes to the state’s political maps and other conservative goals.
The Texas Legislature is in the midst of redrawing voting districts, a process that happens after the census every 10 years.
Three people were transported to area hospitals; one person was treated on scene. Arlington police are seeking a person of interest in the shooting.
Republicans in Texas achieved one of their major 2021 goals on Tuesday, as Gov. Greg Abbott signed a controversial and expansive bill that imposes major restrictions on how people can vote in the state.
The bill passed 79-37 on second reading late Thursday night, bringing it one vote away from final approval in the Texas House. The measure includes bans on 24-hour voting and drive-through voting.
With quorum restored, the GOP marches toward restricting counties' ability to provide 24 hour voting and curbside voting, among other changes.