Texans Have Received More Than $95 Million In FEMA Aid After Winter Storm. Here's How You Can Apply

In the last month, Texans have received more than $95 million in federal funding for damages from the February winter storm. More than 30,000 Texan households had received FEMA aid as of the beginning of March.

Monetary assistance may help pay for emergency home repairs for disaster-related damage, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses and other serious disaster-related expenses, according to a FEMA press release.

FEMA programs do not cover fuel or food losses.

There are 126 counties eligible for the funds, based on the counties listed in the state’s Feb. 19 disaster declaration.

Apply at disasterassistance.gov and select the causes of damage as snow/ice. If you need accommodation or assistance filling out the application, call 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585. If you use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel, alert FEMA of the specific number assigned to that service.

Applicants must inform FEMA of all available insurance coverage — such as flood, homeowners, renter's, etc. — and must provide documentation such as an insurance settlement or denial letter to process the application.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.