NWS Report: Winter Storm Was An 'Unforgettable Event' With 'Catastrophic Impacts' On All Of Texas

The National Weather Service has released its official summary of February's record-breaking winter storm.

The summary reported the winter blitz ran from February 10th through the 18th and included ice storms, two separate snow events, and all-time lows.

Portions of Bexar County received a total of six to right inches from the two events. The Del Rio and Uvalde areas saw the most combined snow, anywhere from 8 to 18 inches.

Record lows were broken for five or six consecutive days. It was below freezing at San Antonio International Airport for a total of four days and 12-hours, one hour shy of the record continuous cold spell of 1951.

"This unforgettable event had catastrophic impacts to the entire state of Texas, including South Central Texas, with failed power grids, burst water pipes, and limited road and air travel, " the summary stated.

Winter storm warnings covered the entire state on Valentine's Day.

A satellite image on the morning of February 15th showed the entire state coated in white.

