Who Are The Texas Representatives That Objected To Election Results?

Pro-Trump extremists violently stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday while Congress was in the middle of proceedings to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

While the insurrection forced an emergency recess, Congress eventually reconvened that night and finalized president-elect Joe Biden's victory. Still, there were a total of eight senators and 139 representatives who voted to object states' election results.

Many of them condemned the violent attack of the U.S. Capitol on social media or in statements, but proceeded with their objections.

Here are the 17 Texas representatives who voted to sustain one or both objections to the vote counts of Arizona and Pennsylvania:

Senate

Sen. Ted Cruz

House

North Texas

Rep. Louie Gohmert - 1st Congressional District

Rep. Pat Fallon - 4th Congressional District

Rep. Lance Gooden - 5th Congressional District

Rep. Ron Wright - 6th Congressional District

Rep. Ronny Jackson - 13th Congressional District

Rep. Beth Van Duyne - 24th Congressional District

Rep. Roger Williams - 25th Congressional District*

Rep. Michael C. Burgess - 26th Congressional District

Note: Rep. Beth Van Duyne was the only Texas representative who had a split-vote, voting against the objection to Arizona's vote count and voting to object Pennsylvania's vote count.

Houston Area

Rep. Randy Weber - 14th Congressional District

Rep. Troy Nehls - 22nd Congressional District

Rep. Michael Cloud - 27th Congressional District*

Rep. Brian Babin - 36th Congressional District

Austin Area

Rep. Pete Sessions - 17th Congressional District

Rep. Roger Williams - 25th Congressional District*

Rep. Michael Cloud - 27th Congressional District*

Rep. John R. Carter - 31st Congressional District

West Texas

Rep. August Pfluger - 11th Congressional District

Rep. Jodey Arrington - 19th Congressional District

*Indicate representatives who are included in two different sections because their districts are part of both areas.

