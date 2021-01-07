Who Are The Texas Representatives That Objected To Election Results?
Pro-Trump extremists violently stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday while Congress was in the middle of proceedings to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.
While the insurrection forced an emergency recess, Congress eventually reconvened that night and finalized president-elect Joe Biden's victory. Still, there were a total of eight senators and 139 representatives who voted to object states' election results.
Many of them condemned the violent attack of the U.S. Capitol on social media or in statements, but proceeded with their objections.
Here are the 17 Texas representatives who voted to sustain one or both objections to the vote counts of Arizona and Pennsylvania:
Senate
Sen. Ted Cruz
House
North Texas
- Rep. Louie Gohmert - 1st Congressional District
- Rep. Pat Fallon - 4th Congressional District
- Rep. Lance Gooden - 5th Congressional District
- Rep. Ron Wright - 6th Congressional District
- Rep. Ronny Jackson - 13th Congressional District
- Rep. Beth Van Duyne - 24th Congressional District
- Rep. Roger Williams - 25th Congressional District*
- Rep. Michael C. Burgess - 26th Congressional District
Note: Rep. Beth Van Duyne was the only Texas representative who had a split-vote, voting against the objection to Arizona's vote count and voting to object Pennsylvania's vote count.
Houston Area
- Rep. Randy Weber - 14th Congressional District
- Rep. Troy Nehls - 22nd Congressional District
- Rep. Michael Cloud - 27th Congressional District*
- Rep. Brian Babin - 36th Congressional District
Austin Area
- Rep. Pete Sessions - 17th Congressional District
- Rep. Roger Williams - 25th Congressional District*
- Rep. Michael Cloud - 27th Congressional District*
- Rep. John R. Carter - 31st Congressional District
West Texas
- Rep. August Pfluger - 11th Congressional District
- Rep. Jodey Arrington - 19th Congressional District
*Indicate representatives who are included in two different sections because their districts are part of both areas.
