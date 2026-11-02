More than half of San Antonio area should see showers Election Day

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A cold front is expected to push into San Antonio, triggering showers as it passes through, according to the National Weather Service.

The fast-moving front will trigger showers ahead of it and behind it. More than half of the San Antonio area could see rain on Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The good news for voters is the rain should begin to taper off by midmorning and be gone by midday.

"By Tuesday morning most activity should be over the I-35 corridor with all shower and thunderstorm activity pushing into the Coastal Plains by late morning and eventually out of our area entirely by noon or perhaps sooner," said a statement from the NWS.

More severe weather, including damaging winds and large hail cannot be completely ruled out. Chances are higher for more severe weather if daytime heating from Monday afternoon is still around when the front arrives.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Bexar County. So, voters planning to vote early in the morning should take an umbrella with them to the polls.

Since the front is fast-moving, it's only expected to produce half-an-inch of rain — or slightly more during its passage.

The best benefit for voters on Tuesday will be a cloudy sky and milder temperatures in the 70s, especially if they will be waiting in long lines as some predict. Cloud cover will diminish by mid-morning. Humidity levels will plummet from nearly 90% at 8 a.m. to around 50% by about 11 a.m. and for the remainder of the afternoon.

The front ushers in a mild work week. On Wednesday through Friday, afternoon highs will be mid 70s and sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

A second cold front is expected to drop weekend highs closer to 70 and early morning lows into the lower 50s, but the exact timing of the cold front remains hard to predict this far in advance.

As far as the entire month of November, the weather service reports highs are usually in the lower 70s and upper 60s. And lows dip into the 50s. A handful of days with highs in the 80s cannot be ruled out.

The month often brings the first freezing temperatures to the area, especially in late November. Rural areas near San Antonio are the most likely to see those freezing temperatures.