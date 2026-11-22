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A team of researchers from the University of Texas San Antonio is using state-of-the-art sensors to map locations in downtown San Antonio where trees will be planted.

The project will help meet Centro San Antonio’s goal of adding 1,000 trees to downtown San Antonio as part of the Trees Everywhere Project. The researchers are using LIDAR, or light detection and ranging, technology along with 360-degree street-level imagery to find suitable locations.

One UT San Antonio project leader is Dr. Farzad Hashemi. Dr. Hashemi is an assistant professor of architecture in the School of Architecture + Planning, coordinator of High-Performance Design & Sustainability Graduate Certificate and director of the Climate-Sensitive Design Lab.

Courtesy photo / University of Texas San Antonio Farzad Hashemi, Ph.D. is assistant professor of architecture, coordinator of High-Performance Design & Sustainability Graduate Certificate and director of the Climate-Sensitive Design Lab (CSDL) at UT San Antonio's School of Architecture + Planning.







“Centro San Antonio has an ambitious goal of planting 1,000 trees in downtown San Antonio over the next 10 years, and our UT San Antonio research team is helping answer this simple question: 'Where should these trees go to make the greatest difference?' Our technology is at the same time making it faster and more accurate for our urban data collections,“ Hashemi told TPR.

Courtesy photo / University of Texas San Antonio PhD student Parisa Najafian on a sensor-equipped e-scooter she developed at the CSDL

Researchers are using regular vehicles fitted with sensors to map downtown, for the most part, but the team has also deployed a sensor-equipped electric scooter specially designed for the project to access more areas. Doctoral student Parisa Najafian designed, and rides, the specialized e-scooter to gather street-level environmental data in narrow pedestrian areas and sidewalks that larger mapping vehicles cannot reach.

Dr. Hashemi says the sophisticated equipment is helping to efficiently map out promising areas with a 360-degree imaging system that will not only map the current location of trees but also their types.

“We are adding the Insta 360 camera to collect photos and later (will) use machine learning technology to realize the tree species,” he said.

Courtesy photo / University of Texas San Antonio Computer vision technology processes 360-degree street-level images to isolate tree canopies and verify species, creating a scalable workflow that can readily expand to new neighborhoods in San Antonio.

The team hopes to identify 200 priority locations suitable for tree planting. Their strategy aims to help control so-called “heat islands” where trees could help lower the ambient temperature by adding a canopy. In urban areas like downtown San Antonio with a high density of concrete and asphalt — and few spots of greenery and shade — heat absorbs into and radiates from hard surfaces. This condition noticeably raises the area’s temperature.

Trees can help cool surrounding neighborhoods, improve air and water quality, reduce energy costs, provide a habitat for animals and help mitigate climate change by capturing carbon dioxide.

Dr. Hashemi says the team is collecting data beyond trees.

“The LIDAR is also collecting the building geometries, the one that we can see from the street level, and any other urban furniture, like signages or bus shelters, and anything that are within the area. And later, if we, for example, want to add more trees, then we know where are the blockage ... (and) the signage that we need to avoid.”

The data collected downtown will be used to create an interactive dashboard to help users navigate through the project. Later this month, the team plans to present its research to Centro San Antonio.