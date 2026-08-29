Thousands face days without power as San Antonio clears storm damage

This story was last updated at 12:25 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2026.

CPS Energy crews continued working Saturday to restore power after severe storms knocked out electricity across the San Antonio area Friday night.

As of 12:25 p.m., the CPS Energy outage map showed 647 active outages affecting 67,526 customers, down from 112,000 customers at the peak of the storm.

See real-time power outage information: CPS outage map

CPS Energy Interim President and CEO Frank Almaraz warned that some customers could remain without electricity for several days.

“We have down lines, broken poles and fallen trees. Some of these outages are going to extend several days,” Almaraz said. “So please begin making plans now. Put your emergency plan into effect and make plans to stay cool somewhere.”

The prolonged outages come as temperatures approach triple digits. The National Weather Service forecast a high near 98 degrees Saturday, with the heat index reaching as high as 102. Sunday’s high is also expected to reach 98, with a heat index of up to 101.

1 of 7 — IMG_2877.jpeg Storm damage at San Pedro Avenue and Cypress Street, where high winds tore away part of a building’s exterior wall during Friday night’s severe storms. Joey Palacios / TPR 2 of 7 — 789250868_1258813116330604_4701274936958070584_n.jpeg A Texaco gas station canopy collapsed onto vehicles during severe storms on San Antonio’s North Side Friday night, Aug. 28, 2026 Joey Palacios / TPR 3 of 7 — IMG_1303.jpg Overnight storms downed trees in parts of San Antonio, including in this Monte Vista neighborhood, on Aug. 28, 2026. Amy Kemter Galvan / Courtesy photo 4 of 7 — IMG_1301.jpg A summer storm caused power outages and downed trees in parts of San Antonio. Aug. 28, 2026 Amy Kemter Galvan / Courtesy photo 5 of 7 — IMG_1300.jpg Storms causes power outages and downed trees in parts of San Antonio —Aug. 29, 2026 Amy Kemter Galvan / Courtesy photo 6 of 7 — IMG_1298.jpg A summer storm on the evening of Aug. 28, 2026, caused power outages and downed trees. Amy Kemter Galvan / Courtesy photo 7 of 7 — Image from iOS (8).jpg A large tree toppled outside the San Antonio Zoo after severe storms swept through the city Friday night.

In a preliminary storm report Saturday morning, the Weather Service said widespread tree damage occurred in a corridor stretching from northeast Bexar County through central San Antonio into southwest Bexar County. Emergency managers also reported scattered damage to fences, power lines, power poles and some roofs.

On the West Side, traffic lights were ripped from their supports, and residents worked Saturday morning to remove fallen trees from their homes. Damage was also reported north of downtown. San Antonio College canceled Saturday classes following the storm.

See Bexar County road closures: BexarFlood.org

The Weather Service said the damage was consistent with straight-line winds. Measured wind speeds reached 50 to 65 mph, with pockets of winds around 75 mph estimated from radar and the resulting damage. A peak gust of 77 mph was recorded at San Antonio International Airport.

CPS Energy urged customers still without power to report outages and stay away from downed power lines.

“So we’re asking our community to call 311 if they need to report there’s debris on the road or their house was damaged, or if they have vulnerable members of our community that may need assistance,” Deputy City Manager María Villagómez said.

People whose medical equipment is affected by an outage should call 911 in an emergency or 311 for nonemergency help. Residents can also submit nonemergency requests through the city’s online 311 portal⁠ or the 311SA mobile app⁠.

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones said libraries and park centers will operate as cooling centers during their normal Saturday hours, and pets are allowed. VIA Metropolitan Transit is also providing free rides to cooling centers for residents who need transportation.

Some libraries were also without power and would not open Saturday. They included the Bazan, Las Palmas and San Pedro branch libraries. Ortiz Jones said the city would provide updates once they are operational.

CPS Energy recommends keeping refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible during an outage. Anyone using a generator should operate it outdoors and away from doors, windows and vents to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officials urged residents to use caution as crews continued clearing debris and repairing damaged equipment.

This is a developing story that will be updated.