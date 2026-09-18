Texas military jet crashes in Grand Traverse County

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

An F-16 military jet from the Texas Air National Guard crash landed in a field during a routine training exercise near Interlochen on Thursday afternoon, according to the Texas Military Department.

Heather Fitzgerald was in a vehicle with her husband near Grawn when she saw the plane flying very low to the ground.

"I saw the top of it fly off and his chute opened and I didn't see the plane after that," Fitzgerald told WCMU. "All of a sudden I was like, 'Honey, I think that just blew up' … We both saw there was a big cloud of smoke that came up."

The Michigan State Police said in a social media post the pilot is in stable condition at a local hospital.

"He was transported to Munson Medical Center, where he was conscious and speaking with law enforcement," Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea told reporters.

No other injuries have been reported, according to the MSP.

Munson Healthcare, in a statement, said that, "some first responders and community members were exposed to a hazardous chemical called hydrazine."

Munson Medical Center in Traverse City is "utilizing an outdoor treatment area to evaluate and decontaminate individuals," according to the statement.

They say people within a mile of the crash site who are symptomatic, should seek treatment.

Those within a mile of the crash who are asymptomatic should continue monitoring at home and seek treatment if they experience coughing, breathing troubles or wheezing.

MSP personnel are assisting the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office with its response to a plane crash involving a military jet near County Road 633 and Blair Townhall Rd.



The Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs confirms the incident involves an F-16 from… pic.twitter.com/ymc94H4jak — MSP Seventh District (@mspnorthernmi) September 17, 2026

Soon after seeing the pilot eject from the plane, Fitzgerald said she went to the crash site, which was someone's backyard.

"It was just all smoke and it was just billowing out of all of the pieces of the plane," she said.

The Grand Traverse County Emergency Management office said late Thursday evening that County Road 633 is now back open.

Businesses and residential properties within a one-mile radius of the crash zone were ordered to evacuate, but were safe to return to their homes several hours later. According to the MSP, hazardous chemicals were discharged from the plane following the crash.

The Kensington Church temporarily served as an emergency shelter. Members of the church and the American Red Cross were able to to assist residents in need, according to the Grand Traverse County Emergency Management office.

The person operating the phones at Blair Township Hall immediately hung up when a WCMU reporter identified themselves and asked if they had any information about the crash.

But Blair Township Supervisor Nicole Blonshine told CBS News that no other property damage near the crash has been reported.

The F-16 was based out of the Lackland Air Force Base outside of San Antonio and was conducting its training exercise out of the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the Texas Military Department.

Interlochen Public Radio's Astrid Code contributed reporting to this story.

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