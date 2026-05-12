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City of Rockport declares water shortage emergency

By Rob Boscamp | KEDT
Published May 12, 2026 at 2:55 PM CDT
The City of Rockport receives its potable drinking water from the San Patricio Municipal Water District, which purchases water from the City of Corpus Christi.
Rob Boscamp
/
City of Rockport, Texas
The City of Rockport receives its potable drinking water from the San Patricio Municipal Water District, which purchases water from the City of Corpus Christi.

As drought conditions across the region continue, the City of Rockport, about 30 miles northeast of Corpus Christi, declared a water shortage emergency Monday.

The proclamation will remain in effect until May 18 unless extended, renewed, or terminated by the city council.

The City of Rockport's water utility serves about 10,000 retail connections inside and outside the city limits. Rockport receives its potable water from the San Patricio Municipal Water District, which purchases water from the City of Corpus Christi.

According to the proclamation, the City of Corpus Christi has indicated that water resources could be curtailed later this year.

The proclamation also activates the City of Rockport's Emergency Management Plan and authorizes coordination with state and federal agencies to seek emergency assistance, technical support, and funding opportunities.

The City will pursue professional engineering services to identify solutions to stabilize and strengthen Rockport's future water supply.

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